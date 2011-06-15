Jim Chanos Should Like This Latest Move From S&P

Photo: Bloomberg

We mentioned it in our morning market wrap, but in case you missed it, ratings agency S&P slashed its rating on various Chinese property developers, presumably feeding right into Chanos’ short.Via AFP, here’s the essence of the move:



“Meaningful price adjustments” in the world’s second-largest economy were expected in the second half of 2011 as “policy tightening starts to bite” and sales slow, S&P credit analyst Bei Fu said in a note.”Any meaningful slippage in sales will significantly weaken the developers’ cash flow protection measures amid higher leverage and stiff competition.”

For a look at some major developers in the area, and how they’ve performed, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.