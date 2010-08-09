Why History Suggests That Early July Marked A Major Market Bottom

Some musings on the recent rally from Mike O’Rourke of BTIG



Last Monday marked the one month anniversary of the Death Cross for the S&P 500. On July 2nd, the S&P 500’s 50 day moving average crossed below its 200 day moving average triggering the ominously named sell signal. As market participants are well aware, the May-June equity market correction was as short and sharp a variety as one gets in this business. This created the notable irony that this technical sell signal was triggered on the actual day of the correction low.

The abrupt nature of the correction created an interesting dynamic. Tracking the S&P 500 back to 1928, we have counted 44 death cross sell signals (there was a 45th that occurred two days following another one in 1941, therefore, we only used the original cross). In examining the characteristics of the forward returns of the crosses, an interesting pattern emerged. In half of the scenarios, the S&P 500 was higher on the one month anniversary date, and in half of the scenarios, it was lower on the anniversary date. The interesting aspect is that this initial performance in the first month following the signal appears to have had a notable influence on the forward returns in the one year following the cross.

So what does it mean for the coming year?

For all 44 death cross signals, the average performance in the 12 months following the cross was an 0.18% loss. The median performance was an 0.63% gain The average and median performances following the cross for the 22 instances where the S&P 500 sold off further that first month were -5.25% and -4.86%, respectively. For the 22 instances where the S&P 500 rallied in the first month, the one year forward average and median gains were 4.89% and 3.39%, respectively. Just to keep the situation in proper context, the S&P 500 was already up 10.2% in that first month.

