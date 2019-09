S&P has just whacked its growth forecast for Europe.



It now sees a contraction of 0.8% this year, and 0.0% growth next year.

European markets have gone red.

Italy’s benchmark FTSE MIB had been up slightly earlier in the day, but is now down 0.6%.

