Expected poor advertising revenue caused Standard & Poor’s to cut its rating on CBS’ short-term bonds and may lead it to downgrade CBS’ long-term debt.



The ratings agency lowered CBS’ short-term ratings from A-2 to A-3 and may downgrade them further. S&P currently has a BBB corporate credit rating on CBS.

