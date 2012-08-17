The Most Important Election News Of The Day

It’s not about Mitt’s taxes, Paul Ryan’s love for Ayn Rand, or how much each side is going to take out of Medicare.



It’s about this. S&P closing in on new multi-year highs.

A quick look at the relationship between the stock market, Obama’s poll numbers, and his InTrade odds will confirm that this is true.

The index needs to gain about another 10 points to officially make new highs.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

