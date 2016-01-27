Case-Shiller home prices rise more than expected

Akin Oyedele

Home prices rose 0.9% in November, according to the latest S&P/Case-Shiller home price index.

Economists had estimated that the 20-city composite index, which covers major metropolitan areas, rose 0.8% month-on-month. Year-on-year, they had forecast a 5.7% rise, and the print was 5.8%, the highest since June 2014.

Home-price appreciation was “supported by continued low mortgage rates, tight supplies and an improving labour market,” according to David Blitzer, managing director and chairman of the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

And because the Case-Shiller data tend to lag median existing home prices, there are likely to be “hefty increases” for the next few months, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics’ Ian Shepherdson.

Screen Shot 2016 01 26 at 9.08.16 AMS&P Dow Jones Indices

NOW WATCH: Astronauts found something troubling in these shots from space

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.