Here come Case-Shiller home prices ...

At 9:00 a.m. ET, we’ll get the S&P/Case-Shiller US home price indexes for August.

Home prices are forecast to have risen 0.1% month-on-month, and 4.8% year-on-year.

In a preview to clients, Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists wrote, “The CoreLogic data for August was exceptionally strong, but there tends to be notable downward revisions to the first release of CoreLogic. Home prices have continued to be supported by the combination of historically low interest rates and a healing underlying economy.”

We’ll have the latest data once they cross.

