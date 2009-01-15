S&P 500: Worst Start Ever

The stock market collape has already wiped out the December rally — in fact, it marks the worst start to a year, ever.



Bespoke Investment Group: As if the start to last year wasn’t bad enough, this year the S&P 500 is performing even more poorly. With a 6.7% decline after nine trading days, the S&P 500 is off to the worst start in its history. At this point last year, the S&P 500 was only down 3.55%. We’ve already almost doubled that!

The second worst: 1982, when the index was down 5.7% after nine days.

Asia, meanwhile, collapsed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.