S&P 500: Worst Start Ever

Joe Weisenthal

The stock market collape has already wiped out the December rally — in fact, it marks the worst start to a year, ever.

Bespoke Investment Group: As if the start to last year wasn’t bad enough, this year the S&P 500 is performing even more poorly.  With a 6.7% decline after nine trading days, the S&P 500 is off to the worst start in its history.  At this point last year, the S&P 500 was only down 3.55%.  We’ve already almost doubled that!

The second worst: 1982, when the index was down 5.7% after nine days.

Asia, meanwhile, collapsed.

