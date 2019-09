From Dan Greenhaus at BTIG, a fantastic chart that needs virtually no explanation.



The red line is the S&P 500 and the blue line is a homebrewed index of companies that are virtually all domestically based (names include Cabot Oil & Gas and United Health).

You can see how much the domestic-based companies are outperforming.

Photo: BTIG

