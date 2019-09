The latest Macro Report from Waverley Advisors features two great technical charts which nicely per cent the trench warfare going on in both the equities and bond markets right now.



First, here are Treasuries, which have narrowed into a very tight channel:

And when it comes to the S&P, all eyes are on 1170.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.