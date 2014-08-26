We made it: S&P 2,000.

For the first time, the benchmark S&P 500, which contains the 500 largest companies publicly traded in the U.S., has touched 2,000.

Since making its financial crisis lows on March 6, 2009, the S&P 500 has tripled (2,000.37 is an exact triple off the 666.79 intraday low).

The top story on Monday is a report that Burger King is in talks to acquire Tim Hortons, the Canadian coffee and doughnut shop. The deal would be structured as a tax inversion, with Burger King moving its headquarters to Canada.

On the economic data front, the pace of new home sales fell 2.4% to an annualized rate of 412,000 units in July. Expectations were for a pace of 429,000.

Markit’s flash reading for U.S. services sector activity in August topped expectations, coming in at 58.5 against estimates for 58.0. This reading, however, was down from July’s 60.8.

