The Stock Market Is Basically Shrugging Off The Cyprus News

The S&P 500 is pushing toward its highs of the day after the stock market started down nearly 1 per cent at the opening bell.



The market has been open for two hours since then, and it’s basically gone straight up. It’s now trading ┬ájust off the highs of the day, down only 0.5 per cent, at 1553.

The chart below shows the S&P 500 futures session today, including the pop at 9:30 AM on the right.

Photo: FINVIZ.com

