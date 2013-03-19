The Stock Market Is Basically Shrugging Off The Cyprus News

The S&P 500 is pushing toward its highs of the day after the stock market started down nearly 1 per cent at the opening bell.



The market has been open for two hours since then, and it’s basically gone straight up. It’s now trading just off the highs of the day, down only 0.5 per cent, at 1553.

The chart below shows the S&P 500 futures session today, including the pop at 9:30 AM on the right.

Photo: FINVIZ.com

