Earlier today, the S&P 500 crossed its all-time closing high.



Of course, the naysayers will tell you that it’s far from its inflation-adjusted high.

And the gold bugs will tell you it’s miles away from its gold-adjusted high.

Here’s a chart from our friends at PricedInGold.com. It’s the S&P 500 priced in grams of gold.

For what it’s worth:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.