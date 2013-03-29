S&P 500 HITS ALL-TIME HIGH!

The S&P 500 just surpassed its all-time closing high of 1565.15, set in October 2007.



The index traded north of 1565 momentarily to 1565.40, but just dipped back below 1565.

The S&P 500 is just a few points away from its record intraday high of 1576.09, also reached in October 2007.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed its previous all-time high earlier in March.

