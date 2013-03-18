S&P 500 Futures Gap Down After Cyprus — Euro Getting Crushed

Futures markets just opened, and the S&P 500 is down nearly 1 per cent to 1537 on the Cyprus bailout deal, which includes a controversial haircut for depositors.



The far right side of the chart below shows the Sunday evening session, which just got started.

Click to enlarge

Photo: Thinkorswim

Meanwhile, the euro is still getting crushed against the dollar. Right now, it’s trading down 1.3 per cent.

Click to enlarge

Photo: Thinkorswim

