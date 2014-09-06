It's Been A Really Long Time Since We've Seen A 10% Decline In Stocks

The S&P 500 has gone more than two years without a 10% correction. This is a long time.

But a market going this long without a 10% pullback isn’t unprecedented.

In its latest chart book giving an overview of the world economy, Deutsche Bank notes that while the 563-day streak the S&P 500 has gone without a 10% correction is longer than average, “it’s fairly typical of an up-cycle outside of recessions.”

DB adds that 10% corrections, which many people have expected, usually cluster near recessions and crises, not the middle of a positive economic cycle.

It’s been a long time since a 10% correction, and we may be waiting for a while longer until the next one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.