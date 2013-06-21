CHART OF THE DAY: The Ugliest Stock Market Sell-Offs Of The Last 4 Years

The recent volatility in the global financial markets has been quite scary.



But when you step back, you’ll notice that the S&P 500 is only down by around 5% from their highs of the year.

In a new note to clients, Goldman Sachs’s David Kostin includes this chart of S&P 500 maximum drawdowns since 2010. These are the biggest stock market moves from their highs to their lows for each year.

As you can see, we’ve witnessed double-digit maximum drawdowns in 2010, 2011, and 2012.

So if this year is like the previous three years, then we have further down to go.

