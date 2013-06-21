CHART OF THE DAY: The Ugliest Stock Market Sell-Offs Of The Last 4 Years

Sam Ro

The recent volatility in the global financial markets has been quite scary.

But when you step back, you’ll notice that the S&P 500 is only down by around 5% from their highs of the year.

In a new note to clients, Goldman Sachs’s David Kostin includes this chart of S&P 500 maximum drawdowns since 2010. These are the biggest stock market moves from their highs to their lows for each year.

As you can see, we’ve witnessed double-digit maximum drawdowns in 2010, 2011, and 2012.

So if this year is like the previous three years, then we have further down to go.

stock market maximum drawdowns

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.