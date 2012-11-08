The 10 Stocks Getting Crushed The Most In Today's Market Meltdown

The whole market is selling off hard today, but a few sectors are performing especially poorly on news that President Obama was re-elected to a second term last night.
The 10 stocks in the S&P 500 getting the worst of the market bloodbath today:
- Peadbody Energy (BTU): -8.6 per cent
- Humana (HUM): -8.6 per cent
- Apollo Group (APOL): -8.3 per cent
- Morgan Stanley (MS): -6.9 per cent
- CONSOL Energy (CNZ): -6.5 per cent
- Lincoln National (LNC): -6.5 per cent
- Devon Energy (DVN): -6.4 per cent
- MetLife (MET): -6.2 per cent
- Vulcan Materials (VMC): -6.0 per cent
- L-3 Communications (LLL): -5.6 per cent
In other words, energy stocks, insurance, and defence companies – all getting crushed. Jeff Kleintop put together a nice guide to which stocks would fare better depending on which candidate was elected last night:
Photo: Jeff Kleintop
Sure enough, “Republican-favoured industries” are getting hit hard today. MORE: APPLE IS IN A BEAR MARKET >
