The 10 Stocks Getting Crushed The Most In Today's Market Meltdown

Matthew Boesler

The whole market is selling off hard today, but a few sectors are performing especially poorly on news that President Obama was re-elected to a second term last night.

The 10 stocks in the S&P 500 getting the worst of the market bloodbath today:

  • Peadbody Energy (BTU): -8.6 per cent
  • Humana (HUM): -8.6 per cent
  • Apollo Group (APOL): -8.3 per cent
  • Morgan Stanley (MS): -6.9 per cent
  • CONSOL Energy (CNZ): -6.5 per cent
  • Lincoln National (LNC): -6.5 per cent
  • Devon Energy (DVN): -6.4 per cent
  • MetLife (MET): -6.2 per cent
  • Vulcan Materials (VMC): -6.0 per cent
  • L-3 Communications (LLL): -5.6 per cent

In other words, energy stocks, insurance, and defence companies – all getting crushed.   Jeff Kleintop put together a nice guide to which stocks would fare better depending on which candidate was elected last night:  

Photo: Jeff Kleintop

Sure enough, “Republican-favoured industries” are getting hit hard today.   MORE: APPLE IS IN A BEAR MARKET >

