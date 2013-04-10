S&P 500 HITS ALL-TIME INTRADAY HIGH

The S&P just hit an all-time record intraday high.



The previous high of 1576.09 was set on October 11, 2007.

The index rose to 1576.10 after the market opened, but has since backed off a bit to 1575.50.

Two weeks ago, the S&P 500 broke the all-time closing high of 1565.16, also set in October 2007, but it took a little longer to make the final 10-point leap to surpass the all-time intraday high as well.

Before the market opened, the Federal Reserve was forced to release the minutes from its March 19-20 FOMC meeting after it was revealed that the minutes had been leaked to a few individuals yesterday. The minutes were originally scheduled to be released at 2 PM today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.