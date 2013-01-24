S&P 500 Futures Sink Instantly After Apple Earnings

Perhaps the most anticipated earnings release for investors – Apple – is out, and the company missed expectations on a large number of metrics.



S&P 500 futures instantly shed 4-5 points upon the release:

Photo: FINVIZ

Needless to say, it’s no surprise that the broader market is headed lower. After all, Apple is the largest company on the market, it’s the most widely-owned stock by hedge funds, and given its dominance in the American household and popular culture, it’s a big name for retail investors as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.