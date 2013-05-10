CHART: The S&P 500 Is Not The US Economy

The stock market is not the economy. This is a point that can’t be reiterated enough.



There are many reasons that explain why the stock market has been ripping higher as the economy just drags along.

The most significant reason is surely the global nature of the businesses that compose the stock market.

In a new report, Goldman Sachs’ Amanda Sneider takes a close look at the geographic exposures of the S&P 500.

Here’s a regional breakdown:

