The 10 stocks that drove 93% of the entire S&P 500’s earnings growth in 2012 will only account for 33% of earnings growth in 2013, according to a report from Morgan Stanley.



Check it out:

Photo: Morgan Stanley

Photo: Morgan Stanley

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.