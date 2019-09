A stock index is a basket of stocks that helps investors keep track of the market, its fluctuations and its trends.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), and Russell 2000 are some of the popular indices financial experts are looking at to get a gauge of the markets.

Watch below NYSE floor trader Jonathan Corpina, a senior managing partner at Meridian Equity Partners, Inc., explain how indices work and what the key differences between major indices are:

Produced by Daniel Goodman