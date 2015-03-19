S&P 500 companies shoveled $376 billion in cash to shareholders last year

Senior earnings analyst John Butters of market research firm FactSet wrote a blog post describing how S&P 500 companies paid out a total of $US376 billion in dividends to their shareholders in the year between January 2013 and January 2014.
Butters included a chart showing that dividends per share (the blue line) have grown at an amazingly fast rate and are at a 20-year high:
Unsurprisingly, the two largest companies in the world, Exxon Mobil and Apple, are also the two biggest payers of dividends:
NOW WATCH: Nationwide’s Super Bowl commercial about dead children is about corporate profits … in a way that we can all appreciate
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.