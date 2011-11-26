15 Companies That Will Get Whacked If Europe Falls

Photo: ap
Borrowing costs are soaring across Europe, protestors are marching against austerity in Portugal and Greece, and plans for more ECB intervention are stuck in a rut. Analysts say Europe is entering another recession.But what does that mean for S&P 500 companies? The index’s companies derive 14% of sales and 18% of profits from Europe.
Drawing on a Bank of America report, we put together a list of 15 companies with the most sales exposure to Europe.
Most companies are exposed to Europe’s core nations, and the tech sector seems most vulnerable.
Europe sales: 39%
Foreign sales: 60%
American multinational company AON Corp. provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage and consulting services.
Europe sales: 40%
Foreign sales: 66%
The world's largest burger chain, McDonald's is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.
Europe sales: 40%
Foreign sales: 47%
Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences largely focuses on antiviral drugs to treat people with HIV, Hepatitis B, or influenza.
Europe sales: 40%
Foreign sales: 62%
Dentsply International is a dental equipment maker, and producer of dental consumables like tooth whiteners.
Europe sales: 40%
Foreign sales: 71%
Founded in 1982, Autodesk Inc. is an American multinational corporation that produces computer software used in architecture, engineering, manufacturing and media industries.
Europe sales: 41%
Foreign sales: 71%
Financial services and communications company Wester Union is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Europe sales: 41%
Foreign sales: 100%
International tobacco company Philip Morris spun off from Altria Group in 2008. Its most prominent brands include Marlboro, L&M, Bond Street, Red & White.
Europe sales: 42%
Foreign sales: 72%
Owens-Illinois manufactures packaging products and specialises in container glass products.
Europe sales: 44%
Foreign sales: 56%
Accenture is a management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company with offices in 53 countries.
Europe sales: 45%
Foreign sales: 45%
Priceline.com is an online travel company that offers consumers discount rates for airline tickets and hotel stays.
Europe sales: 45%
Foreign sales: 63%
Sigma-Aldrich is a life science and high technology company which operates in 40 countries.
Europe sales: 48%
Foreign sales: 60%
XL Group is a financial services company headquartered in Ireland with executive offices in Bermuda. It was previously known as XL Capital Ltd. The company operates in insurance, reinsurance and life operations.
Europe sales: 60%
Foreign sales: 80%
Harman International Industries is an international audio and infotainment equipment company. The company sells branded auto systems to car makers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors.
Europe sales: 60%
Foreign sales: 87%
First Solar manufactures solar modules with an advanced thin-film semiconductor technology.
Europe sales: 100%
Foreign sales: 100%
Coca-Cola enterprises markets, produces and distributes Coca-Cola products and is the bottler for Western Europe. Its products include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dasani, and Fanta among others.
