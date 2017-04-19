Giant companies are already getting tired of Trump

Companies are already shifting their attention away from President Donald Trump.

The number of S&P 500 companies mentioning Trump so far on their quarterly earnings calls has dropped off in the first quarter of 2017 according to FactSet.

FactSet’s John Butters searched the earnings calls for the 25 S&P 500 companies that reported through April 12 for mentions of Trump or the administration.

He found the number of companies mentioning the new president had been cut in half from last quarter.

“Of the 25 S&P 500 companies that had reported actual results for Q1 2017 through April 12, 8 (or 32%) cited the term ‘Trump’ or ‘administration’ during their Q1 earnings calls,” said Butters.

“During the Q4 earnings season through the same point in time (January 12), 16 of the 24 S&P 500 companies (or 67%) that had reported actual results for Q4 2016 cited the term ‘Trump’ or ‘administration’ during their Q4 earnings calls.”

In terms of individual policies, tax policy still came up the most with healthcare and trade policy coming in just behind.

