Here's how ugly it needs to get before they shut down the stock market

Myles Udland
It’s wild out there on Monday morning.

Dow futures were down as much as 700 points, the S&P 500 was down about 4%, while the Nasdaq fell 5%, triggering a “limit down” brief pause in trading.

And while we’re still a bit away from the point at which the S&P 500 would stop trading for a period, Dave Lutz at JonesTrading circulated the “circuit breaker” levels at which the S&P 500 would be halted.

In an email on Monday, Lutz wrote:

A cross-market trading halt can be triggered at three circuit breaker thresholds on the S&P:

7% (Level 1), 13% (Level 2), and 20% (Level 3).

These triggers are set by the markets at point levels that are calculated daily based on the prior day’s closing price of the S&P 500 Index.

A market decline that triggers a Level 1 or Level 2 circuit breaker before 3:25 p.m. will halt market-wide trading for 15 minutes, while a similar market decline “at or after” 3:25 p.m. will not halt market-wide trading. A market decline that triggers a Level 3 circuit breaker, at any time during the trading day, will halt market-wide trading for the remainder of the trading day.

Level 1 = ~1832
Level 2 = ~1714
Level 3 = ~1575

Right now, the S&P 500 is set to open at around 1,900 after trading as low as 1,890.

At this price, the S&P 500 is in a correction, defined as a 10% decline from most recent highs, but we’re still about 70 points away from the first circuit breaker.

So this is still a ways off, but something to keep in the back of your mind.

