Bespoke Investment Group compiled the daily returns of the S&P 500 on the Wednesday before and the Friday and Monday after Thanksgiving.



Wednesday tends to be good and Monday tends to be bad.

Here’s a table from Bespoke:

Photo: Bespoke Investment Group

