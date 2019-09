The 50% of you who think that technical analysis and lines-drawn-on-charts are as useful as moon patterns may skip this post. But we’re seeing a lot of folks drawing attention to some version of this chart from Michael Ashbaugh at MarketWatch. A failure to hold this area would definitely mark a break in this trendline.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.