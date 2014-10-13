Everybody Is About To Be Talking About This Line And The S&P 500

Here’s a VERY easy prediction to make.

This week, lots of people are going to be talking about the red line in the chart above. That’s the 200-day moving average (the average of the last 200 days of trading). When the stock market falls below that line, people start to freak out about a serious correction. Right now, the market is bang-on the line, so what stocks do next (will they bounce off the line? Will they slice right through it?) will be a major source of conversation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.