Stocks Are Hitting New All-Time Highs

Google FinanceWe saw an ugly sell-off in the stock markets yesterday. But that’s now just a memory.



The Dow is up over 120 points.

The S&P 500 is up over 14 points.

Seconds ago, the S&P 500 cleared its all time high and touched 1,598.58.

This comes in the wake of a jobless claims report that suggests the U.S. labour market is in better shape than most had thought.

