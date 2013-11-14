S&P 500 ALL-TIME HIGH

We’ve heard that headline a lot recently, but it doesn’t get old.

The S&P 500 just passed 1,775.22, an intraday high hit on October 30.

There isn’t a whole lot of market-moving news today.

On Thursday, Federal Reserve Vice Chair meets testifies before the Senate Banking Committee to begin her confirmation process to become Fed Chair.

“For the markets, the focus will be on any signal that Yellen will lean toward an early tapering of Fed easing,” said Wells Fargo’s John Silvia. “What are her benchmarks for policy action? How about altering the unemployment rate target as reflected in the IMF papers cited this week in the press?”

