S&P 500 ALL-TIME HIGH

The S&P 500 has just reached a new all-time high of 1730.24.

Earlier this morning, the index passed above its previous record closing high, which was set at 1725.52 on September 18. The index climbed to an intraday high of 1729.86 on September 19.

It took the S&P 500 nearly six years to reach the record high of 1576.09 set in October 2007, before the financial crisis and ensuing recession sent the stock market plunging.

On April 10, 2013, the index finally rose above the 2007 peak, closing at 1587.73. Since then, it has made a number of new all-time highs after a series of pullbacks and rallies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average still remains about 2.5% below the 15,709.58 intraday high set on September 18, 2013, while the Nasdaq is 31% below its peak at the height of the tech-stock bubble in March 2000.

