We’re in the final hours of trading this week, and stocks are ramping higher after selling off in the last two sessions.



The S&P 500 is currently trading at its highest levels of the day. At the moment, it’s up 0.7 per cent, right around the 1513 level.

The basic materials sector is leading the way, up 1.1 per cent. Technology is up 1 per cent.

Health care is the biggest lagger, but it’s still up 0.3 per cent.

Below is an intraday chart of the S&P 500 futures:

Photo: Thinkorswim

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.