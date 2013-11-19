S&P 1800, DOW 16,000

The opening bell just rang on the NYSE to kick off another week of trading in North America, and the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have opened at all-time highs.

The S&P 500 is trading at 1802, up 0.2%, while the DJIA is trading above 16,020, up 0.4%.

Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury futures are up 0.1%, and the yield on the 10-year note is 2.69%, one basis point lower from Friday’s close.

Gold is trading at $US1282 an ounce, down 0.4%, and West Texas Intermediate crude oil is trading at $US94.40 a barrel, down 0.1%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.