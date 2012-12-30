The 10 Best Performing Stocks Of 2012

The stock market had a pretty good year in 2012: the S&P 500, for all of investors’ macro concerns, was up around 11.7 per cent.



One of the biggest stories in the market was the homebuilding sector. Many of those stocks soared as investors looked to play the housing recovery that began to take shape this year.

However, though the homebuilders dominated the conversation, there were a few other big winners that can’t ascribe their gains to the housing recovery.

We took a look at the 10 best-performing stocks in the S&P 1500 (which includes mid and small-cap names) to see what else defined winning in 2012.

The 10 best performers all returned between 136 and 278 per cent. If you were holding these to any significant, you probably had a pretty good year.

