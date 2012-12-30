The 10 Best Performing Stocks Of 2012

The stock market had a pretty good year in 2012: the S&P 500, for all of investors’ macro concerns, was up around 11.7 per cent.
One of the biggest stories in the market was the homebuilding sector. Many of those stocks soared as investors looked to play the housing recovery that began to take shape this year.
However, though the homebuilders dominated the conversation, there were a few other big winners that can’t ascribe their gains to the housing recovery.
We took a look at the 10 best-performing stocks in the S&P 1500 (which includes mid and small-cap names) to see what else defined winning in 2012.
The 10 best performers all returned between 136 and 278 per cent. If you were holding these to any significant, you probably had a pretty good year.
Return: 136 per cent
Market cap: $1.4 billion
Story: Three major drivers sent EXH shares higher this year. In February, the company was contracted to build a natural gas processing plant at the Eagle Ford shale. Then, in July, it scored a similar contract with Williams Partners in the Marcellus shale. In August, the company's Venezuelan subsidiary finally completed the sale of assets that were nationalized in 2009.
Return: 140 per cent
Market cap: $16.8 billion
Story: Although Japanese company Softbank announced its intentions to acquire Sprint Nextel in October, most of the stock's gains this year came before then. The stock started rising in June, shortly after the company announced a big financing agreement, but really popped at the end of July with a favourable earnings report. Given that the stock was trading pretty cheap to begin with, it didn't face much resistance on the way up.
Return: 141 per cent
Market cap: $1.4 billion
Story: Marriott International spun off Marriott Vacations Worldwide in November 2011, and since then, investors have piled into the stock. VAC shares rose in a near straight line this year. The company develops and sells vacation timeshares around the world, and shares likely benefitted from a recovering real estate industry and the return of securitization in lending markets as the company delivered robust sales figures this year.
Return: 159 per cent
Market cap: $506.5 million
Story: AMN Healthcare's stock has been in the doldrums since the market crashed in 2008, and it finally made a comeback in 2012. The company provides staffing services for the healthcare industry and has benefitted from a number of strong earnings reports this year. Goldman Sachs also took a substantial position in the stock in May.
Return: 166 per cent
Market cap: $539.8 million
Story: M/I Homes was one of the best-performing stocks in the best performing industry (homebuilders) of 2012. As the housing recovery took shape, investors sought ways to play it, and homebuilders, with their depressed valuations, were a natural choice.
Return: 182 per cent
Market cap: $6.8 billion
Story: The beginning of a recovery in U.S. housing was one of the major stories of 2012. Homebuilder stocks staged a massive rally as housing data improved throughout the year. PulteGroup, the Bloomfield Hills, MI homebuilder, led the way, registering the biggest gains of any stock on the S&P 500 in 2012 and growing to just over $7 billion in market capitalisation.
Return: 194 per cent
Market cap: $1.4 billion
Story: Lumber Liquidators was naturally another beneficiary of the big recovery in homebuilding stocks this year. While not a homebuilder itself, it supplies the industry with hardwood flooring. The stock rose steadily with the housing recovery, but had a significant pop at the end of July when the company raised guidance.
Return: 209 per cent
Market cap: $16.2 billion
Story: Regeneron really took off right at the beginning of the year when it announced the settlement of patent litigation with fellow biotech giant Genentech. The market looked favourably on the pharmaceutical industry as a whole this year, and there was little to stand in the way of Regeneron's rise.
Return: 259 per cent
Market cap: $2.9 billion
Story: After its initial public offering in 2011, 3D Systems continued to benefit from investor interest 3D printing, which rose steadily throughout 2012 as the technology continued to excite investors.
Return: 278 per cent
Market cap: $510.6 million
Story: Headwaters was another big beneficiary of the housing recovery in 2012. The company manufactures and sells building products to homebuilders, making it another derivative play on the theme, just like Lumber Liquidators.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.