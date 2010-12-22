The S&P Just Blasted Above Its Pre-Lehman Close

Update: Boom. The S&P 500 at 1252.18 is now above where it closed on Friday, September 12, the last trading day before Lehman (it closed at 1251.71 that day. Big thanks to @stocksage1 for pointing tha tout)



Original post: Now the question is whether it can hold. It briefly went above it yesterday but got slapped down. In early going we’re clearly higher. Also bear in mind that we’re within a point or two of reaching pre-Lehman levels. We’re already at post-Lehman highs, but obviously there was a big gap between where the market closed at and where it opened after the Lehman bankruptcy.

