No doubt about it, the rally is amazing and has left a swarm of idiots (incl. yours truly) in its wake.



Today’s high is 996, though right now it’s around 991. With a late-day rally, the likes of which are frequent, S&P 1,000 isn’t out of the question.

So what’s up? Everything. All the major indices are adding 1.2% or more, as buying is across the board.

