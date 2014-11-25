VIDEO: Here's The Play-By-Play Of A Soyuz Capsule Docking At The International Space Station This Morning

A Russian capsule carrying three astronauts from Russia, the United States and Italy has arrived at the International Space Station.

The Soyuz capsule arrived just after 3 a.m. Monday (2100 GMT Sunday) from the Russian manned space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Aboard the capsule are Russian Anton Shkaplerov, NASA’s Terry Virts and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy.

