Soylent's Magical Milkshake Is Now Worth $100 Million

Soylent, which makes a meal-replacement milkshake, has raised about $US10 million at a $US100 million valuation, according to a Re/code report.

The fundraising round appears to be led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, and may not be finished yet.

Soylent was invented by Rob Rhinehart, who blogged about going on the liquid diet in 2013.

“Now that I’ve discovered Soylent, I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, have more freedom with my time and money, and never have to worry,” he said.

Soylent is still a nutritional experiment and hasn’t been declared medically safe yet.

Some nutritionists have taken issue with Rhinehart’s claims and the implication that Soylent would be helpful for general consumption.

That hasn’t stopped other companies from trying to improve his recipe and further the concept.

These days, anyone can buy Soylent. Each order comes with an idealistic manifesto from Rhinehart about how Soylent is a group project.

“Refined, robust, and efficient, Soylent is food that works,” he said. “And it would not be here if not for you.”

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, is an investor in Business Insider.

