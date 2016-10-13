Soylent is telling customers to throw away their meal replacement bars after they made some people vomit

Soylent A Soylent bar covered in caramel.

Soylent, the US startup that manufactures a meal replacement drink and recently started selling food bars, has instructed its customers to throw away any Soylent bars they own after some customers became ill.

Eater reports that Soylent has advised customers to get rid of their Soylent bars on the off chance that they could make people sick. The problems started earlier this month after multiple people who ate the new meal replacement bars started to complain that they had caused repeated vomiting.

Here’s one person’s experience of eating a Soylent bar:

I experienced intense vomiting about 3-4 hours after eating a Food Bar. The vomiting lasted several hours. I think it was probably the worst vomiting episode I ever experienced. I did not experience diarrhoea.

And they weren’t alone. The Soylent subreddit was filled with people complaining that the bars had made them vomit or given them diarrhoea. Not everyone was experiencing the problem, but clearly something was going on.

Soylent recalled a specific batch of the bars and said in a statement that it “personally consumed many of the remaining bars without adverse effects.” Now it has recalled every single batch of the bars and advised customers to destroy them. A blog post on the Soylent site says “we are deeply sorry if any customer had any negative experiences after eating a Soylent Bar.”

The bars are currently unavailable to purchase on the Soylent site.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.