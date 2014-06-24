Soylent, The Magic Food Replacement Milkshake, Is Surprisingly Delicious

I’ve made no effort to hide the fact that I love the idea behind Soylent.

It’s an easy-to-mix drink that provides all the nutrients your body needs to stay healthy. While my personal order still has yet to arrive, a generous Soylent fan in the area came by the BI offices to share his batch with me.

All the “components” needed to make it can be seen in the picture to the right. One pouch of Soylent and the small bottle of oil blend goes into the large container. You fill that with water, shake it up to mix it, then pour yourself a glass.

One of these jugs of Soylent, consumed gradually throughout your day, is supposedly all foodstuff you need in order to stay healthy and feel sated.

My first thought upon tasting it: it’s like a vanilla milkshake! It’s quite tasty for a food product that loudly proclaims its complete health benefits — it’s nothing like a gross vegetable smoothie at all. Well-mixed, well-refrigerated Soylent has a surprisingly dessert-y appeal.

Granted, I haven’t gone through the same process that others have, living exclusively (or near-exclusively) on the stuff for an extended period of time.

But I can tell you that after I finished my first glass, I helped myself to a second one.

