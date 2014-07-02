Here's The Food Manifesto That Ships With Every New Order Of Soylent

We’ve just received our first batch of Soylent, the magic food replacement milkshake.

Inside every box is a skinny piece of thick paper with a message from Soylent CEO (and recent “Colbert Report” guest) Rob Rhinehart. The text of the message appears below, and a picture of it is below that.

Dear Customer,

The powder you now behold is more than meets the eye. This mix of mass, energy, and information is the staple food of the future. Refined, robust, and efficient, Soylent is food that works. And it would not be here if not for you.

You are a vital member of the network that transformed Soylent from information to matter, from idea to flesh. Your contribution and support make you an integral part of Soylent, the structures of which are soon to become an integral part of you.

Remember every sip of Soylent is a tiny gratuity toward producing food ephemerally, toward reducing health disparity, toward answering questions about our food and ourselves that have gone unanswered for too long.

If you are what you eat, you may now consider yourself healthy and practical.

Thank you for ordering, and do stay in touch.

-Robert Rhinehart