The Little Invention That Might Change Food Forever Has Blown Away Its Crowdfunding Goals

We’ve become pretty enamoured with Rob Rhinehart’s Soylent project.



If you’re unfamiliar, Soylent is a powdered nutrient concoction that, when mixed with water, functions as a food substitute. It’s cheap, easy to produce in bulk, and purports to contain everything your body needs. If it can deliver on this, it stands a good chance at improving quality of life around the world, whether it’s for an American adult pressed for time or a hungry kid in the third world.

Think of it as the healthiest milkshake in the world.

Rhinehart has been living on Soylent essentially full-time for five months, and now he and the rest of his team are ready to bring it to the public. They set up a crowdfunding campaign using Crowdhoster to raise the funds necessary to get the wheels turning.

They asked for $100,000 and completely blew away the goal. At the time of this writing, the project has raised $704,943 from 5,738 backers. There’s still a day of fundraising left.

If this sounds like something you’re interested in you can learn more right here or at the official website. If you like what you see, hurry up and get your Soylent by the end of the day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.