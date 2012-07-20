Soy Milk May Be Destroying Your Teeth

Photo: Lucy Reynell/Flickr

Soy milk, made from boiling soybeans with water, is often extolled as a healthy dairy alternative to cow’s milk. The drink is especially popular with those who can’t tolerate lactose. But a new study published in the Journal of Dentistry found that soy milk may be more damaging to your teeth than the good old stuff from cows. After mixing soy and milk beverages with Streptococcus mutans, a bacteria commonly associated with cavities, researchers found the bacteria in the soy drink produced five to six times more acid in a 10-minute period.



The higher potential for acid production creates a greater risk for the formation of cavities, the researchers concluded.

Before you ditch soymilk for good, it’s important to note that the study was only conducted in a laboratory and not tested on humans.

A professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Rochester who was not involved in the study also told Rachael Rettner of MyHealthNewsDaily that “drinking one glass of soy milk is unlikely to harm teeth, but allowing a baby to sip from a bottle containing soy milk all day might be cause for concern.”

Fortunately, scientists are also working on a miracle molecule to prevent cavities for those who just can’t give up the soy.

