The Soviet Union was known for its intense propaganda art.



Messages varied from inspiring photos of space travel to heavy-handed warnings to potential spies.

Retronaut collected and translated a series of Soviet posters from the 1950s aimed at preventing information reaching U.S. spies inside the U.S.S.R.

