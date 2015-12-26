These Soviet bus stops are oddly beautiful

Christopher Herwig didn’t plan on taking 9,000 photographs of bus stops across Central Asia, but that’s how the last 23 years have panned out.
A small fraction of those photos — taken in places like Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, and Ukraine — now make up the pages of Herwig’s new book, “Soviet Bus Stops.”
Each stop reimagines the simple construction of a bench encased by glass. Even in the middle of nowhere, they are functional pieces of art.
“People get this feeling that something’s been discovered,” Herwig says, “even if it’s sitting out in plain view.”
The disputed region of Abkhazia lies adjacent to Georgia. Though many have never heard of the region, Herwig says it contains many of his favourites from the collection.
Christopher Herwig
Like this one, whose architect skipped designing a roof on artistic principle, Herwig says. 'It's just so monumental.'
Christopher Herwig
Christopher Herwig
Much of the small-scale architecture in the country is designed with religious imagery in mind, Herwig says.
Christopher Herwig
In these desolate areas, most of the structures can be dozens of miles from the nearest town or bus stop, he explains.
Christopher Herwig
Christopher Herwig
Christopher Herwig
'In Ukraine, if there were a lot of sunflowers around, you'd have a bus stop with sunflowers on it,' Herwig says. Local history and culture also made their way into the stops.
Christopher Herwig
In Kyrgyzstan, for example, a dove's wings served as the shelter. 'That's one of the more far-stretching interpretations of a bus stop I've seen,' Herwig says. 'I quite like it.'
Christopher Herwig
Christopher Herwig
But his favourite overall is located in the Kazakhstan city of Taraz. 'It kind of looks like a dog,' Herwig says.
Christopher Herwig
No matter if it's a simple shoebox design with pastel colours or something more complex, Herwig says, the shelters are designed to delight people.
Christopher Herwig
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.