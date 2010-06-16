The 10 Countries With The Highest Probability Of Default

Gregory White
Sovereign debt is now at the centre of world worries as states come to grips with the costs of bailouts and slowing economies, which have hampered tax returns.

While many of the names on this list are well known, including California (the lone state) and Greece, the extent of debt crises around the world may surprise you.

CMA Datavision has calculated each sovereign’s cumulative probability of default based upon the cost of insuring their debt and the volatility in that insurance.

We’ve also presented the heads of state who may or may not be worried about their jobs as a result.

Latvia: Cumulative Probability of Default 22.29%

Head of State: President Valdis Zatlers

Mid Spread on 5 year CDS: 370.91 bps

Source: CMA Datavision

California: Cumulative Probability of Default 22.52%

Head of State: Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger

Mid Spread on 5 year CDS: 294.61 bps

Source: CMA Datavision

Portugal: Cumulative Probability of Default 23.26%

Head of State: Prime Minister Jose Socrates

Mid Spread on 5 year CDS: 317.91 bps

Source: CMA Datavision

Iraq: Cumulative Probability of Default 24.83%

Head of State: Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki

Mid Spread on 5 year CDS: 413.60 bps

Source: CMA Datavision

Dubai: Cumulative Probability of Default 27.22%

Head of State: Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Mid Spread on 5 year CDS: 469.36 bps

Source: CMA Datavision

Ukraine: Cumulative Probability of Default 34.30%

Head of State: President Viktor Yanukovych

Mid Spread on 5 year CDS: 619.76 bps

Source: CMA Datavision

Pakistan: Cumulative Probability of Default 39.96%

Head of State: Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani

Mid Spread on 5 year CDS: 775.10 bps

Source: CMA Datavision

Greece: Cumulative Probability of Default 48.32%

Head of State: Prime Minister George Papandreou

Mid Spread on 5 year CDS: 806.38 bps

Source: CMA Datavision

Argentina: Cumulative Probability of Default 50.36%

Head of State: President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner

Mid Spread on 5 year CDS: 1084.15 bps

Source: CMA Datavision

Venezuela: Cumulative Probability of Default 58.69%

Head of State: President Hugo Chavez

Mid Spread on 5 year CDS: 1371.13 bps

Source: CMA Datavision

