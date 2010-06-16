The 10 Countries With The Highest Probability Of Default

Sovereign debt is now at the centre of world worries as states come to grips with the costs of bailouts and slowing economies, which have hampered tax returns.
While many of the names on this list are well known, including California (the lone state) and Greece, the extent of debt crises around the world may surprise you.
CMA Datavision has calculated each sovereign’s cumulative probability of default based upon the cost of insuring their debt and the volatility in that insurance.
We’ve also presented the heads of state who may or may not be worried about their jobs as a result.
Head of State: Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger
Mid Spread on 5 year CDS: 294.61 bps
Source: CMA Datavision
Head of State: Prime Minister Jose Socrates
Mid Spread on 5 year CDS: 317.91 bps
Head of State: Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki
Mid Spread on 5 year CDS: 413.60 bps
Head of State: Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Mid Spread on 5 year CDS: 469.36 bps
Head of State: President Viktor Yanukovych
Mid Spread on 5 year CDS: 619.76 bps
Head of State: Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani
Mid Spread on 5 year CDS: 775.10 bps
Head of State: Prime Minister George Papandreou
Mid Spread on 5 year CDS: 806.38 bps
Head of State: President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner
Mid Spread on 5 year CDS: 1084.15 bps
