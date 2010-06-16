The 10 Countries With The Highest Probability Of Default

Sovereign debt is now at the centre of world worries as states come to grips with the costs of bailouts and slowing economies, which have hampered tax returns.



While many of the names on this list are well known, including California (the lone state) and Greece, the extent of debt crises around the world may surprise you.

CMA Datavision has calculated each sovereign’s cumulative probability of default based upon the cost of insuring their debt and the volatility in that insurance.

We’ve also presented the heads of state who may or may not be worried about their jobs as a result.

