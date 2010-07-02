Here Are The Best And Worst Sovereign CDS Performers Of Q2

Gregory White

The sovereign debt of many countries around the world came under intense scrutiny during Q2 and that pressure resulted in CDS widening.

It was not a good period for Greece, Portugal, or Spain.

The worst performing sovereign CDS for Q2, from CMA Datavision:

Sov CDS 72

But much better for Iceland and the U.S.

The best performing sovereign CDS for Q2, from CMA Datavision:

Sov CDS 72

