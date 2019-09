Right now, CDS on Eastern European sovereigns is tightening after what was a difficult June for the market. The spike seen in early June has since leveled off since, but prices on Hungarian, Romanian, Latvian, and Bulgarian sovereign debt insurance remain high.



From CMA Datavision:

Here are the country’s most exposed to Hungarian debt >

